Zalando will continue to belong to the leading German share index Dax. Occasional scattered expectations that Deutsche Lufthansa would return from the M-Dax to the Dax after a good three years in second place were not fulfilled, as can be seen from the announcement by Deutsche Börse late Tuesday evening. At just under ten billion euros, Lufthansa is worth much more on the stock exchange than the Dax value Zalando with 7.3 billion euros and also more than three other Dax values: Porsche Holding (7.5), Qiagen and Covestro (each 9.3).

The wording that the Dax contains the 40 most valuable German companies is wrong. The value of non-listed large companies such as Bosch, Aldi or Bertelsmann is not so easy to determine. However, the Dax does not even include the 40 most valuable German companies listed on the stock exchange. Then Lufthansa would have to be in the Dax, but the insurer Talanx (market value 16 billion euros), the shipping company Hapag-Lloyd (34 billion euros), the biotech group Biontech (27 billion euros) and ten other companies would then rather be in the index than Zalando or Porsche Holding with around 38 employees.

The fact that Zalando, at best, is number 53 of the listed German companies in the Dax, but not Lufthansa, is related to the specifics of the index, which some market participants believe are too opaque, but take into account the business model of Deutsche Börse. If the index were simply designed according to the stock market value of the companies, it could be easily replicated. However, the exchange could not charge providers of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such high fees for their data: a lucrative business that brought in net proceeds of more than 100 million euros in the first half of the exchange. The Frankfurt stock exchange operator bases its decisions on a metric that multiplies the stock market value of a company by the free float factor. The values ​​of the last 20 trading days of a month result in a volume-weighted average price, which leads to a monthly ranking, on the basis of which the index composition is decided every three months.

Blur as a business model

The notion of free float offers some vagueness, so that the ranking list can only be pre-calculated with uncertainty. The stock exchange counts “all shares that are not held by major shareholders, i.e. that can be acquired and traded by the general public” as part of the free float. That leaves room for discretion. Shares in the hands of private investors are undoubtedly considered freely tradable. Shares held by founding families are classified as not freely tradable. In between there is a lot of leeway as to which part of a fund company is permanent and which is free float. The exact factor that the stock exchange calculates for each company is usually only known to the paying customers of the stock exchange.







In the Dax, this means that a company like Siemens Healthineers is currently only included in the Dax with twelve billion euros of its market value of more than 50 billion euros and is weighted accordingly low – Siemens still holds a large part of the shares here. Very few companies have a free float factor of 100 percent, BASF for example. At Lufthansa, however, at least the 15 percent share held by Kühne Aviation GmbH is not included in the Dax. The discrepancy is even greater at Knorr-Bremse, a clear Dax candidate with a market value of ten billion euros, but 59 percent of the shares are owned by the Thiele family and are therefore not taken into account by the stock exchange for the Dax.