Leading Russian film producers will add their films to the interactive Film Map of Russia and create exclusive routes. This was announced on May 25 by the executive director of the Association of Film and Television Producers (APKiT) Olga Zhukova and the editor-in-chief of Kino-teatr.ru Zhan Prosyanov, they became strategic partners. Such cooperation promises to speed up the process of filling the online map with information.

The Film Map of Russia project will tell a wide audience where films and TV series have been filmed or are being filmed now, according to the website “Kino-teatr.ru“.

“For us, this partnership is very important – the support from the producers is of great importance for the further development of the project. We will be able to turn Kinokarta into a large-scale encyclopedia of filming Russian cinema in a fairly short time, ”Prosyanov is quoted as saying on the portal.

The Film Map of Russia, thanks to which you can find out the addresses where famous films were filmed, was launched in mid-May. So, in Karelia, the filming locations of the series Epidemic and the first Russian 3D film Dark World are indicated, as well as where Zhenya Kamelkova sang Katyusha from The Dawns Here Are Quiet. In Yaroslavl, Volzhskaya embankment, from which Eldar Ryazanov’s “Cruel Romance” begins and which appears in the snowy dream of the Violinist from “Kin-dza-dzy” by Georgy Danelia, and in the anti-war drama “Clear Sky” by Grigory Chukhrai, and in the melodrama of Pavel Lyubimov “Women”, and in “Arrhythmia” by Boris Khlebnikov. In Chukotka they filmed the films “How I Spent This Summer”, “Whaler”, “Exit”.