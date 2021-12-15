Several leading European Union (EU) countries have opposed the imposition of new sanctions on Russia due to the alleged future military escalation in Ukraine. It is reported by RIA News with reference to Bloomberg agency.

In particular, according to the agency, France and Germany did not support plans to introduce new anti-Russian restrictions. Paris and Berlin gave preference to negotiations with Moscow.

Earlier, the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress announced its readiness to develop new sanctions against Russia in the event of a possible military invasion of Ukraine. The committee stressed that the restrictive measures will be aimed at “curbing the aggression” of Moscow against Kiev.

Prior to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had no intentions to invade Ukraine. At the same time, the politician expressed concern about the combat use of Turkish-supplied drones by Kiev, as well as the approach of American weapons to the Russian borders.