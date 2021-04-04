In 2021, the countries of the world will quickly recover their economies after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but some, including Russia, may lag behind the “leaders of the post-pandemic world” – the United States and China. This is due to the pace of vaccination of the population against COVID-19 and tight monetary policy, writes Bloomberg Economics.

Experts predict that the overall recovery of the world economy will go at a record pace, and its growth will reach a record 6.9 percent in more than half a century. At the same time, unlike the 2008 crisis, this recovery can be “one-sided” due to different rates of vaccination and different financial policies of states.

The United States will be the main driver of the recovery, while the economies of countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan will continue to contract. Among the developing countries, China will be ahead of all, which was able to defeat the COVID-19 epidemic, while Brazil, India and Russia will “clearly give way.” This largely depends on how quickly countries manage to vaccinate a significant part of their population. According to Bloomberg experts, almost a quarter of the population is vaccinated in the United States, while in the European Union this figure has not yet reached 10 percent, in Mexico, Brazil and Russia – 6 percent.

The second reason why many countries will start to lag behind the United States and China is different financial policies. According to Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan Chase, in 2020 most central banks, including Turkey, Brazil and Russia, responded to the crisis caused by the pandemic by lowering interest rates, but now they have begun to tighten monetary policy, fearing accelerated inflation or capital outflows.

Bloomberg previously wrote that the Russian economy, which suffered significantly less than others during the pandemic, has already begun recovery from the coronavirus recession.