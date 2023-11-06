SPD boss Lars Klingbeil has shown himself to be open to handling asylum procedures outside of Europe. “If in the end procedures can also be carried out in other countries, that is a viable option for me,” he said after a meeting of the party executive committee in Berlin on Monday. However, he has questions about the practicality, humanity and rule of law of such procedures. But he is not in favor of “taking ideas off the table carelessly,” said Klingbeil.

In the afternoon it was also announced that the federal states led by the CDU, CSU and the Greens also support the implementation of asylum procedures outside Europe. With this common demand, the group wanted to go into further negotiations between the federal and state governments in the afternoon, as the German Press Agency learned.

Linnemann: The result will not be enough

It was initially unclear whether asylum seekers should be returned from Germany to these countries or whether they should be able to apply for protection there before entering Germany. The start of talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the state leaders was initially delayed, then the Prime Ministers themselves needed more time for negotiations than originally planned.

The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported, an agreement on asylum procedures in Africa was reached through talks between the Union-led countries and the Green Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann. Accordingly, the Federal Chancellor should be asked to “determine the protection status of refugees in third countries in the future, while respecting the Geneva Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights”.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) had already called for discussions about asylum procedures outside Europe last week. The three SPD MPs Frank Schwabe, Lars Castellucci and Fabian Funke made a similar suggestion. The FDP also supports asylum procedures in third countries outside the EU.







The discussions this Monday about the future course of migration policy should focus on reducing the number of asylum seekers entering the country as well as on the distribution of funds by the federal and state governments. These and the municipalities are unanimously pushing for more financial support from the federal government.

Before the meeting, the CDU leadership was skeptical about the chances of success of the federal-state summit. “You can already say that today’s result will not be enough to sustainably reduce the numbers,” criticized General Secretary Carsten Linnemann on Monday after his party’s deliberations in Berlin against the background of the Union’s demands to combat illegal migration. “The traffic lights are mandatory.” Scholz and the prime ministers of the 16 federal states wanted to meet for consultations in the afternoon.

In view of CDU leader Friedrich Merz’s offer of cooperation to the traffic light to combat illegal migration, Linnemann said that the Union would only “not withdraw its outstretched hand if we are sure that the measures will really lead to a significant reduction and a reduction overall “illegal immigration in Germany”. Linnemann renewed Merz’s announcement that the Union would try to stop the traffic light plans for a reform of citizenship law.







The parliamentary managing director of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei (CDU), accused Scholz of having announced large-scale repatriations but not acting accordingly. The federal government mainly passed laws that sent signals to the world that “whoever has made it to Germany can stay here.” When it comes to traffic lights, there is “obviously a different understanding of the problem (…) than is the case here”.

Municipalities and districts are demanding relief

In a presidential decision, the FDP called for a significant reduction in state support for asylum seekers. In certain cases, benefits should be reduced “to close to zero”. Such an approach should be possible if it is clear that the person seeking protection traveled to Germany via another EU member state – according to the so-called Dublin rules, this country is then responsible for providing support.

The “high level” of social benefits in Germany should “no longer provide incentives for irregular migration to Germany,” the decision states. The FDP presidium also demanded that those seeking protection should not be entitled to citizen’s benefit after just 18 months in Germany. Rather, they would then have to continue to receive the lower basic benefits according to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. These benefits should also be able to be “corrected downwards”.

Cities, municipalities and districts demanded complete relief from all costs on Sunday. “We expect that the federal and state governments will fully cover the costs of accommodation, meals and integration of people who have fled to Germany,” said the general manager of the German Association of Cities and Municipalities. Gerd Landsberg, the “Handelsblatt”. The President of the District Council, Reinhard Sager, emphasized: “The federal government is responsible for the lack of limits and controls on immigration and thus the significantly increasing costs at the local level.”