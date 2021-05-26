Our major achievements and projects, and the UAE’s achievement of advanced positions in international indicators, despite the global circumstances and challenges due to the spread of the Corona pandemic, are the product of our rational leadership’s vision, which is based on proactive and foresight, through plans and strategies that are sustainable, flexible, changeable and adaptive to challenges, which strengthened the government’s leadership and competitiveness. Globally.

Advanced centers in international indicators in the field of government development, as the UAE government is at the forefront of the world in the absence of bureaucracy, and its adoption of policies capable of adapting and responding to any changes, in addition to a long-term vision, without hesitation for a moment in restructuring the government and arranging priorities according to what is required and imposed Challenges.

The government strategy of the UAE is based on people and building them, to achieve comprehensive development by raising the quality of life and the standard of living, providing the finest services in various sectors, and meeting the needs of citizens and residents, and when the person is the starting point and goal, it is necessary to distinguish this experience derived from a renewed thought aimed at The well-being, happiness and prosperity of future generations.

The reward, follow-up, accountability and transparency approach, attracting human competencies, maximizing achievements and appreciating their owners, paving the way for youth, and adopting advanced technological and digital solutions have had a great impact on developing the level of government services in the country, so that the UAE government has become a model for rational and sustainable management in the region and the world, and a motive For many governments to draw inspiration from their experience.

«the Union»