San Francisco. Leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies have a “moral” duty to protect society from the potential dangers of this technology, Vice President Kamala Harris said yesterday before the executives of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic.

“The private sector has an ethical, moral and legal duty to guarantee the security of its products,” Harris said in a statement after meeting with Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Dario Amodei (Anthropic) and various members of the government.

He noted that AI has the “potential to improve everyday life and address some of society’s biggest challenges,” but it could also “drastically increase threats to security, reduce human rights and privacy, and undermine public trust in democracy”.

He added that he supports, along with President Joe Biden, who rushed through the meeting, “potential new regulations and legislation.”

Artificial intelligence has been present for years in everyday life, in social networks and even in high-end household appliances and personnel recruitment programs.

Yet the dazzling success since late last year of ChatGPT, the generative AI interface from a Microsoft-funded start-up OpenAI, was the starting point for a race toward ever more intuitive and efficient systems that are capable of produce increasingly complex texts, images and programming codes.

“It is good to try to anticipate (on the issue of regulation). It’s not going to be easy but I think we can get there,” Harris told reporters before entering the White House.

Its launch sparked excitement and concerns on a new scale. Especially when Sam Altman, director of OpenAI, anticipated the next production of so-called “general” AI, in which programs will be “smarter than humans in general.”

The risks range from discrimination to the automation of tasks carried out by humans, the theft of intellectual property or sophisticated disinformation on a large scale, among others.

In late 2022, the White House released the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, a short document that lists general principles, such as guarding against dangerous or fallible systems.

Earlier this year, the government-affiliated National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) designed a “risk management framework” related to this technology.

President Biden indicated last month that these companies “clearly … must ensure that their products are safe before making them available to the general public,” words that were included in the invitation.

However, “these guidelines and statements do not oblige affected companies to do anything,” said David Harris, who was director of AI research at Meta.

“The bosses are demanding more regulations,” he remarked, although Facebook, despite having “publicly called” to improve the laws governing the confidentiality of personal data, “at the same time pays for lobbying that fights these bills.”

The White House announced yesterday new investments in AI research and new methods of evaluating current systems.

The giants in this technology do not deny that there are risks, but they fear that innovation will be stifled by laws that are too restrictive.

“Artificial intelligence will be used by malicious actors and, yes, it will cause damage,” Michael Schwarz, chief economist at Microsoft, said Wednesday during a panel at the World Economic Forum, according to Bloomberg.

But he asked lawmakers not to rush it and when there is already “real damage” to make sure that “the benefits of regulation outweigh the price to society.

“The last time we faced such a social upheaval due to technologies was at the beginning of Web 2.0, in 2002,” Lina Khan, president of the Federal Trade Commission, the US consumer protection agency, said on Wednesday.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Europe hopes to once again lead the way towards regulation ad hoc around AI, as it already did with the personal data law.

“It is not a race. We work together with our European colleagues,” said a senior White House official.