Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14th Corps at Leh, who led six rounds of talks with the Chinese military on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, has been appointed as the head of the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA). Government sources gave this information on Wednesday. He will leave the current post by mid-October to take charge of the Commandant of IMA, which he has been in for a year.Sources said Lt Gen PJK Menon will replace Lt Gen Singh as the head of the 14th Corps. Lieutenant General Singh as the head of the 14th Corps is overseeing the entire preparations in Ladakh.

He has also been a part of the crucial decision process to effectively deal with the aggressive behavior of Chinese soldiers. Sources said that if the seventh round of Corps Commander talks takes place before mid-October, Singh will lead the Indian delegation there.