Looking around for Skriniar’s replacement, Inter have set their sights on Inigo Martinez for a number of specific reasons. The fact that the Spaniard’s contract expires in June is certainly a detail that shouldn’t be overlooked, on the contrary. But the 31-year-old centre-back from Ondarroa is also naturally liked for tactical, technical and character issues. Martinez’s curriculum and history speak for themselves, describing the perfect contours of the profile that would be so useful for the next Nerazzurri defense. Despite being a natural left-footed player, the current Athletic centre-back is also used to playing on the centre-right and (despite the traditional four-man defense adopted by the Basques) also has extensive experience in a three-man department.