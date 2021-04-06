Dubai Police stated that the Safe Driving Stars initiative, since its launch, has achieved a leap in the insurance process in general, and rationalization of government spending on the insurance item from 2017 to 2021 by 19 million dirhams for those years, cumulatively.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, witnessed the honoring of the “stars of safe driving” in the Dubai Police who were exemplary drivers who did not commit accidents or traffic violations, and it is the first program of its kind in Dubai Police that aims to urge drivers to adhere to traffic laws to improve the level of performance And contribute to enhancing road traffic safety.

The Director of the Insurance Department at the General Administration of Transport and Rescue, Colonel Samira Abdullah Al Ali, said that the Safe Driving Stars initiative was able to reduce traffic accidents to force vehicles for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, by 30%, which strengthened the presence of police patrols in their areas of competence according to For the strategic objectives of the speed of response to emergency situations and the readiness of vehicles for service. She explained that the Stars of Safe Driving initiative, since its launch, has achieved a leap in the insurance process in general, the most important of which is rationalizing the value of government spending in the insurance item from 2017 to 2021 by about 19 million dirhams for those years in a cumulative manner, and this achievement is the fruit of great cooperation between the competent authorities.





