Take the lead three times, take the lead back three times. The DFB-Elf had to accept the third draw in a row against Turkey and are already under pressure in the Nations League against Ukraine and Switzerland. Furthermore, Joachim Löw opposed critical voices – he saw “a bit of light and shadow” in the game.
While the investigation into serious tax evasion at the DFB is running in the background and the football fans are discussing the meaning and purpose of the current international matches, Germany is drawing its third straight draw. After the 1: 1 against Spain and the 1: 1 against Switzerland, a 3: 3 against Turkey followed on Wednesday evening – including a three-time playful lead.
“Now you are of course disappointed and pissed off,” said Löw in view of the three guided tours (via Spox). It is “really annoying” that something like this happens again – the national coach would like to address this aspect again internally before the Ukraine game on Saturday. His conclusion on the game per se was mixed: “There are a few points to address. But we also had some good combinations. It was a bit of light and shadow. I don’t accept tiredness. It was due to the control of the game that we have have lost.”
Most recently, the coach also tried a three-way chain, which has now come into focus. “We have no problem switching to a back four. We want to play both systems, that is not a problem either. It is not the system that prevents us from winning,” said Löw. Given the goal of playing with attacking full-backs, a four-man defense is “of course not always that optimal”.
He also found a few words about debutant Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Mönchengladbach: “He made a good game and a very nice goal. He often went through the midfield with speed.”
Julian Draxler, who was named captain in the run-up to the game despite his lack of match practice at Paris Saint-Germain and who had received a lot of praise from Löw, was annoyed in retrospect about the missed chances of victory: “We invited the Turks to score goals, and once again failed to beat the time. If you lead 2-1, you have to play it more confidently. We didn’t manage that again and that’s disappointing. “
In a similar notch, but with clearer criticism of Joachim Löw, Lothar Matthäus also suggested the image: “Germany has now lost the lead for the fifth time, against Turkey three times in one game. Again Löw’s tactical mistakes on substitutions cost the victory.”
Also with regard to the nominations and the apparently decreasing interest in the games of the DFB-Elf, Matthäus expressed himself very critically: “I am amazed when I see that there are many players like Nico Schulz for Germany who play in their clubs sit on the bench. That is exactly why nobody turns on the television in Germany. “
If international matches, as they are currently taking place, fall into an already very tight schedule, some of the usual regulars are not there. An understandable aspect that still raises the question to what extent so many nominations for the national team are justified. The fact that Antonio Rüdiger and Nico Schulz, for example, have two players in the starting line-up who play almost no role at Chelsea or Borussia Dortmund and accordingly (like Draxler) have no match experience has long been a point of criticism from outside . Most recently, the nominations from BVB reservist Mahmoud Dahoud or the ailing Jonathan Tah also received questioning looks.
