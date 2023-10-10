Upon assuming the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UN), on October 1st, Brazil became responsible for trying to mediate international conflicts and proposing peaceful solutions to possible disputes. In practice, the country has the power to issue resolutions and call emergency meetings. With the war between the State of Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, however, this leadership position may be ineffective in calming tempers in the Middle East. Experts say that limited power – political, economic and military – and the fact that diplomacy usually avoids committing to one side are aspects that make Brazil of little relevance in relation to a possible solution to the conflict.

In the assessment of political scientist Antonio Henrique Lucena, professor at the Catholic University of Pernambuco (Unicap), Brazil’s influence in running the body, amid the war between Israel and Hamas, is limited by the military power that the country represents compared to other powers. , such as the United States, France and England.

“Brazil can indeed exercise a certain degree of influence in favor of diplomacy. But, due to the characteristic of being a middle power, our country has few resources of power and, mainly, of foreign policy instruments to impose a certain type of decision”, said the professor.

Lucena also explains that the position of Brazilian diplomacy in relation to conflicts is also decisive in the way Brazil behaves in the council. “Historically, Brazilian foreign policy has not been about complying with or imposing sanctions. Because, according to internal understanding, it would be putting the country against the wall. Brazil has economic interests with Arab countries and also with Israel. With the Arabs, in the field of commodity exports. As for Israel, in the import of technology, especially military technology,” he added.

Following the same line, political scientist Elton Gomes, professor at the Federal University of Piauí (UFPI), also highlighted that Brazil’s lack of political and economic power prevents the country from having greater influence over the decisions of the collegiate body it presides over.

“Brazil seeks to show itself as a viable country in terms of leadership on the international stage. The country participated in several peace missions approved by the United Nations precisely to be able to demonstrate some capacity for intervention and capacity to act in international conflicts. But Brazil’s evolution within the UN Security Council did not materialize [devido à] lack of concrete power – political and economic – and due to the interests of countries that have permanent seats in not changing the status quo”, he stated.

Furthermore, for Gomes, the pragmatism adopted by Brazilian foreign policy places the country in difficult situations when it comes to taking sides in any international dispute.

“Brazil has a trade diplomacy. The alpha and omega of Brazilian diplomacy is foreign trade. Those who follow the pragmatism of commercial relations cannot afford to have unconditional allies nor declared enemies. Brazil followed this parameter during and after the Cold War,” he explained.

The Security Council met behind closed doors, this Sunday (8), in New York, to discuss the matter. However, there was no consensus among the ambassadors on the measures to be taken by the organization.

Created in 1945, the body is made up of 15 members, five permanent and ten rotating. Currently, Brazil, Albania, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland occupy the rotating positions. The mandate of these countries runs until December.

It is the second time in the current biennium that Brazil will be president of the body – the first occurred in July 2022. Since the creation of the council, this is Brazil’s 11th term. For decades, the country has struggled to reform the current council structure and acquire a permanent seat.

Lula’s Itamaraty did not mention Hamas as a terrorist group

Brazil’s position on Saturday (7) was to condemn the bombings against Israel. However, Itamaraty, under the management of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), did not mention Hamas at any time, nor did it refer to it as a terrorist group, and limited itself to mentioning the Gaza Strip. “The Brazilian government condemns the series of bombings and ground attacks carried out today in Israel from the Gaza Strip”, says the note.

Matter of People’s Gazette showed that Brazil is among the countries in the world that do not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. This official position, shared with South Africa, Russia and Norway, in addition to the United Nations (UN) itself, contrasts with the vision of the United States and the European Union.

The explanation lies in the alleged Brazilian neutrality in international conflicts, combined with the current diplomatic commitment to Israel’s pursuit of coexistence with an independent Palestinian State, without taking into account the escalation of criminal acts that weigh on this issue. In other words, Brazil supports the two-state solution, one Israeli and one Palestinian. Today there is no formal Palestinian state.

For political scientist Thales Castro, professor at the Catholic University of Pernambuco (Unicap), Brazil’s stance – added to the fact that the country presides over the Security Council – could shake up external relations with other countries.

“Following the sneaky and absolutely cowardly attacks by Hamas, Brazil has the power to issue resolutions and call emergency meetings. This is an important power. However, he does not exercise the veto. The fact that Brazil does not consider Hamas a terrorist group is very damaging to its relationship with other countries, such as the United States and the European Union,” said Castro.

Itamaraty’s position contradicts Brazil’s own legislation, which requires the simultaneous presence of three requirements for an act to be classified as terrorism: an action against life, physical integrity or public spaces; motivation based on xenophobic or discriminatory reasons related to race, color, ethnicity and religion; and, lastly, the objective of causing social or widespread terror. Despite this legislation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not mention the terrorist aspects of the biggest attack Israel has faced in the last 50 years, which led to the formal declaration of war by the Israeli government.

Regarding Russia, Castro explains that Brazil’s rapprochement with the country governed by Vladimir Putin goes against the defense of international law adopted in our foreign policy.

“Brazil has shown a lot of inclination towards the Sino-Russian axis. In the case of China, it is further away from this scenario. But in the case of Russia, in particular, it brings a lot of collateral damage to the exercise that Itamaraty has, which is the uncompromising defense of international law and defense of multilateral diplomacy,” he stated.

Brazil and Iran: an old relationship

The Brazilian government’s stance in not denouncing Hamas as a terrorist entity also has ties to the relationship between Brazil and Iran fostered during Lula’s second term. In 2009, the then president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, visited Brazil with the aim of breaking the trade blockade imposed by the United States due to Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s entry into Brics, scheduled for 2024, is also another factor used by the Brazilian government to not condemn Hamas, as the terrorist group is financed by the Iranian government.

“As we have an expanded BRICS, including Iran and other nations, this undoubtedly impacts Brazil. Our diplomacy focuses a lot on its commercial relations and is very resentful in condemning A, B, C or D. Especially because Brazil may also suffer some type of retaliation in this regard”, stated Thales Castro.