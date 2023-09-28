Thursday, September 28, 2023
Leadership | HS Visio will broadcast live the presidential panel from the Nordic Business Forum – Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto and Olli Rehn will participate in the discussion

September 28, 2023
in World Europe
HS Vision's broadcast of the Nordic Business Forum continues on Thursday.

HS Vision’s broadcast of the Nordic Business Forum continues on Thursday.

Program:

11:30 a.m. Presidential panel, where the participants in the discussion are seeking the presidential candidacy Pekka Haavisto, Olli Rehn and Mika Aaltola.

Break

13.55 Amy Webbfuturist

14.11 Stefanie Ruysexpert in crisis management and resilience

14:24 Sheena lyengaprofessor and nonfiction writer

Break

16.05 Peter SarlinCEO of Silo AI

