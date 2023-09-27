Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Leadership | HS Visio broadcasts live the program of the Nordic Business Forum on Wednesday and Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Visio is participating in the Nordic Business Forum (NBF), a business event organized at the Helsinki Messukeskus on Wednesday and Thursday.

| Updated

Nordic This year, Business Forum will bring numerous famous speakers to Helsinki. The main speaker of the event is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, activist and writer Malala Yousafzai. Other speakers include the head of the Norwegian Oil Fund Nicolai TangenHarvard University professor and economist Rebecca Henderson and bestselling author and angel investor Tim Ferris.

Live broadcast on Wednesday The HS Vision stage starts at 11:15.

On Thursday, we will show Tim Ferris’ speech in its entirety starting at 10:25. Ferris tells how a person can develop his own productivity with the help of useful routines and minimalism.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., the presidential panel will begin, where the participants in the discussion will be candidates for the presidency Pekka Haavisto, Olli Rehn and Mika Aaltola.

