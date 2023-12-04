In the modern era, characterized by unprecedented acceleration in the field of artificial intelligence, a new leadership profile emerges, which requires a balance between heart and brain. This balance proves crucial for effective management that embraces both human needs and business objectives, combining empathy and strategic acumen. The current business scenario predicts that, within the next five years, half of managerial decisions will be made in collaboration with artificial intelligence-based systems. In this context, Filippo Poletti, journalist and LinkedIn influencer, together with Alberto Ferraris, professor of economics, outline the profile of the ideal leader through a “heart and brain test”, described in ten key steps. This approach comes a year after the launch of ChatGPT, which quickly reached a large number of users, underlining the growing importance of AI in everyday life.

The ideal leader, according to Poletti, must be able to guide the digital transformation process, develop internal skills and promote a corporate culture that makes the most of artificial intelligence. His vision is detailed in his book “Smart Leadership Canvas”, which offers a summary of modern leadership theories. The book was presented at the “Microsoft Technology Center” of Microsoft’s Italian headquarters in Milan, and contains theories on leadership together with quantitative analyzes curated by Alessandro Zollo, CEO of Great Place to Work Italia, and twenty interviews with leaders belonging to the generation of the boomers, X and Z, from Microsoft to Google, Cisco, Siemens, illimity, Webuild up to the unicorn Scalapay, co-founded by Simone Mancini, born in 1987.

The heart of this new leadership model is the ability to integrate human work with that of artificial intelligence, promoting responsible and transparent collaboration. The speed in identifying and activating urgent and important collaborations, the ability to focus on strategic tasks thanks to automation, and the promotion of well-being and innovation in the company are some of the key elements of this new management figure.

The leader must also possess technical and transversal skills, from decision-making to humility, from adaptability to the creation of vision and involvement. These skills, along with a strong sense of ethics, are crucial in the age of AI. Finally, transformational leadership, as explained by Alberto Ferraris, is characterized by the ability to inspire and motivate collaborators to exceed expectations, encouraging innovation, creativity and personal growth. The success of the leader of the future depends on his ability to instill trust inside and outside the organization, managing companies in continuous digital transition. The different shades of leadership that have emerged from the contributions of key figures in the corporate world, from Microsoft to Google and beyond, illustrate the variety of approaches and styles needed in an increasingly interconnected and technologically advanced world.