Florian Gschwandtner once founded Runtastic. With his new start-up, Leaders21, he wants to share his experiences with companies and their managers. First of all, however, the focus is on a particular topic.

“It won’t be as operational as it used to be,” says Florian Gschwandtner, referring to his role in the new start-up Leaders21, which he co-founded. The new company will teach managers modern methods, as Gschwandtner explains.

He himself is no longer in the executive chair in his own company, however; he has left the role of CEO to his co-founder Thomas Kleindessner, the former product manager of the sports app.

“My business card says founder and keynote speaker”, said the former Runtastic maker about “Gründerszene”.

Own experience as a basis for Leaders21

To this end, Leaders21 offers training, 1-to-1 coaching and advice, and is also developing a digital platform for the training and further education of managers. The company wants to convey how business works in the 21st century, says Gschwandtner, who sold his first large company to Adidas in 2015. It should also be about how to use topics such as digitization or agility sensibly in companies and thus turn them into a competitive advantage in your own industry.

What does he want to do differently than the countless other consultancies on the market? Above all, bring in your own experiences. Many offer consulting, he is aware of that, “but only very few can look back on more than ten years of personal experience, know the challenges, have been involved in several companies”.

In addition to the experience at Runtastic, which had grown to over 250 employees from a total of more than 40 nations, Gschwandtner alludes to his investing activities. Co-founder Kleindessner also worked as a consultant for other companies when he was at Runtastic.

Leaders21: Hardcore leadership topics come later

First and foremost, however, the eight-person team at Leaders21 will focus on a particular topic: “Communication is almost always underrepresented in companies, so that’s where we start. Hardcore leadership topics come later. ”

In addition to the pure consulting business, von Gschwandtner’s company will also offer a digital platform for companies. It should set itself apart from the competition, such as Masterplan from Bochum, above all by not relying on blanket content, but offering individual support. How exactly is that supposed to work? “We’re still at the very beginning,” he says.

The start of this digital learning and community platform, which should also reach an international audience, is planned for autumn this year. And it should also connect managers at the same stage with one another so that they can exchange ideas.

Gschwandtner does not want to say what the offer should cost yet. “It will certainly be a software-as-a-service subscription, but we have not yet set specific prices.”

Leaders21 with a well-coordinated team

In addition to him, the other Runtastic founders are also involved: Christian Kaar and René Giretzlehner are responsible for developing the platform. The Runtastic financier Alfred Luger joined Leaders21 as the first investor, but of course Gschwandtner and Kleindessner also invested capital in their company. “In two months we will then perhaps have a ‘Friends & Family’ financing round,” said Gschwandtner.

Leaders21 already has its first customers, for example Audi, the scale-up Adverity or the marketing start-up Hello Again, in which Gschwandtner himself invested and which was founded by the former Runtastic employee Franz Tretter. Leaders21 has also rented some office space in its premises.

The Gschwandtner start-up is currently working remotely. However, as the founder explains, not necessarily as a targeted decision. He believes in direct exchange in the office. The company has also been officially registered since January. “Before we had to act as a GmbH in formation to be able to write invoices.”

He is particularly happy about the many hands-on work in the currently still small team, says Gschwandtner. The first thing to do now is to be able to fully book the two coaches and the trainer in the team.

And then there is the second start-up in which he is active in management: Tractive, which offers GPS trackers for dogs and cats. He wants to spend one or two days a week with him in the future. And not to forget his participations and appearances as a keynote speaker. Operational or not, the 38-year-old has many roles.