Device must undergo further adjustments after the collegiate meeting on Monday (May 15), at 6 pm

Rapporteur of the text of the new fiscal framework in the Chamber, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) must present the opinion in a meeting with leaders at 6 pm on Monday (May 15, 2023). The draft report is ready, but still undergoing adjustments. Other changes will also be made after the college of leaders meeting.

The text will bring more rigor in relation to what was taken by the Executive to the National Congress. “Nothing is decided, but there will be some ‘enforcement’, yes”declared staff to Power360 this sunday (14.may).

There are dissatisfactions of congressmen for evaluating that the new rule is lenient in relation to non-compliance with goals, as found by the Power360.

WHAT CAN CHANGE

The new fiscal framework may undergo significant changes in comparison with what was presented by the Ministry of Finance on March 30th. Here are some points:

mandatory contingencies ;

; nursing floor within spending limit ;

; ban on new tenders It is veto the real increase (above inflation) about employee salary in case of non-compliance with fiscal targets.

WITHOUT CRIMINALIZATION

The text taken by the Executive to the National Congress only requires that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) send a message to Congress by May 31 of the following year to explain the reasons and signal corrections.

With that, the Chief Executive would be free from criminal liability. For that reason, there will be some “enforcement”as the rapporteur has referred to to reinforce the requirement to meet targets.

There is, however, consensus with the rapporteur on ruling out criminalization of the proposal. Sanctions should not be seen “in a draconian way”according to Cajado.

“Punishments can be serious and less serious. What I think we have to take into account is that we should not look at sanctions in a draconian way, as if they were, in themselves, the solution to the problem”, declared.