Rapporteur states that deputies will analyze whether the project will be ruled on Tuesday in plenary

The rapporteur of the Bill of fake news (2,6202020), deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), said this Monday (May 1, 2023) that party leaders will assess whether to keep voting on the proposal. The text is expected to be voted in the plenary of the Chamber on Tuesday (May 2), a date pre-agreed between the benches last week.

“My expectation is that tomorrow the leaders’ meeting will be held and there will be an evaluation of when it goes on the agenda, if it goes tomorrow, if it goes another day. Because the decision is always made on voting day, listening to the leaders who have consulted the benches about the text I presented”, he said in an interview with Liberta Knowledge Institute.

On Thursday night (27.Apr), Orlando filed the final version of the text. The bill proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok. It also extends parliamentary immunity on social media to congressmen and public officials.

The initial text of the project was approved in the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. If approved, it will return for analysis by senators.

The deputies approved the project's urgency request on Tuesday (April 24). With the measure, the proposal can be voted directly in plenary without going through the thematic committees.

For Orlando Silva, the base of support for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Chamber still does not have “solidity” to ensure project approval. The government is in favor of the proposal and made suggestions to the text.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also advocates that the text be voted on, but there is resistance from the opposition, digital platforms and more conservative parliamentary fronts, such as the evangelical bench.

“Opposed to this proposal, Bolsonarism, the major digital platforms and party fronts, parliamentarians who have a more conservative character came together. Dealing with this crowd is not easy. […] In my opinion, the base of the government, which could support this measure, is still being formed, under construction”, said Orlando.

The National President of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira (SP), said on Saturday (29.Apr) that the acronym should vote against the project. He declared that, despite the adjustments, the proposal continues “bad”.

Digital platform representatives argue that the text is vague and that companies already adopt mechanisms to inhibit the spread of misinformation. Orlando Silva, however, states that one of the main changes proposed by the PL is the “accountability of digital platforms”.

Among other measures, the text holds companies accountable for damages arising from sponsored (paid) content. “If there is sponsorship, there is co-responsibility”, says the rapporteur.

supervisory body

The last version of the project presented by Orlando removed the idea of ​​creating a supervisory entity for digital platforms. The removal of the section, according to the deputy, was an alternative to guarantee greater support among the deputies.

“I am convinced that it is necessary for there to be, for there to be [uma entidade fiscalizadora]but here’s the thing, I need to have votes to approve the text“, he said. One of the alternatives under analysis would be for Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to take over regulation. Another path, according to Orlando, would be to create self-regulation rules with supervision by the Federal Public Ministry.

“There are those who defend Anatel, which is an agency that regulates telecommunications and broadcasting. There are those who defend that the text be adjusted to determine a self-regulation mechanism and that it would be up to the Justice to apply sanctions for non-compliance with the laws and who would supervise [seria] the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has competence, as a rule, to supervise the law“, he said.

Orlando Silva also criticized what he called “farce” created to compare a possible supervisory agency with a “ministry of truth”. According to him, an autonomous supervisory entity would not deal with the inspection of content disclosed on the platforms, but rather with “procedures”, such as possible notifications to companies and the analysis of transparency reports.

“A narrative was constructed that it was a ‘ministry of truth’. Social networks, digital platforms helped to expand the reach of this narrative in an attempt to interdict the debate”, he declared.