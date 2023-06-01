Kim said, “in a message” broadcast by the North Korean Central News Agency under the title, “No one can deny our sovereign right to launch a space missile … The United States of America has shown its aggressive feelings against our republic over our launch of the space missile, which is the right of self-defense.”

Kim Yo Jong added, “If our launch of the space missile deserves condemnation, then all countries that launched thousands of space missiles should be condemned, and the allegations of the United States are nothing but self-contradictory sophistry,” according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

And the sister of the North Korean leader indicated that the United States is filling the skies of the Korean Peninsula at this hour also with many spacecraft and reconnaissance drones to monitor our movements, and it has no right to criticize our launch of the space missile.

“With all certainty, the space missile for military reconnaissance will be accurately placed in orbit soon, to start the mission assigned to it,” she said.

It is noteworthy that North Korea launched on Wednesday a space missile for military reconnaissance for the first time, but it fell in the western sea of ​​the Korean peninsula due to a malfunction in the engine of the second stage of the missile.