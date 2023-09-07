Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in storming the Capitol. Like his companions, he apologized emotionally. Outside the courtroom, however, they strike a different tone: “Keep fighting, don’t give up!”

Tarrio (39) presented a completely different appearance than usual in court. No dark sunglasses, no baseball cap, no ‘We are the frontline soldiers of the right’, but an orange prison suit and an apology for what happened on January 6, 2021. Then an angry mob stormed the Capitol, the seat of the American parliament. People were angry about the “stolen elections” instigated by Donald Trump.

Tarrio was the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right militant club that played a major role in organizing the riots. Five key members have since been convicted, four of them for 'inciting conspiracy'. This is a law that dates back to the American Civil War, which prohibits the use of force against the government. Tarrio received the highest sentence because the judge sees him as the "ultimate leader of the conspiracy." Remarkably, he was not present at the riots themselves (he had a city ban for Washington), but he was in contact with his companions.

‘Have mercy’

The other leaders also go to jail for years. They received their sentence last week. Without exception, the Proud Boys put on their penitents before the judge. “I’m sorry I disappointed my family,” Tarrio said Wednesday morning ahead of the verdict. And to the judge: ,,Please, have mercy. Don’t take my forties away from me.” In addition to 22 years in prison, he also received a three-year probation after his sentence.

Zachary Rehl (left), Ethan Nordean (center) and Joseph Biggs in Washington on January 6, 2021. © AP



Joseph Biggs (33) also showed humility during the ruling last week. "Sorry," he said in tears. "There is no hate in my heart, I am not a terrorist. I was seduced by the crowd." He asked for clemency, because he wants to take care of his daughter. The judge sentenced him to seventeen years in prison. Ethan Nordean, 32, who was given 18 years, apologized for his "lack of leadership" and called the events of January 6 an "utter tragedy." Zachary Rehl (38), seen as the 'regulator' during the riots, has to serve fifteen years. He tearfully expressed regret for believing "the lies about the election."

A fifth leader, Dominic Pezzola (46), was sentenced to ten years for assaulting police. He became known for a selfie in which he smoked a "victory cigar" in the Capitol. Pezzola was also emotional, but showed little remorse. He denied that the storming was a preconceived plan. He called the rioters 'passing demonstrators'. A plea from his mother ("He was a wonderful child") was ultimately unsuccessful. The last severely punished is Stewart Rhodes. He does not belong to the Proud Boys, but to the Oath Keepers, an armed right-wing militia. He got eighteen years.

‘Insane’

It was striking that a few convicts took a completely different tone once outside the courtroom. Pezzola shouted on the steps of the courthouse that Trump has won the election after all. Biggs called his sentence "insane": "We have to keep fighting and not give up." This does not stand alone. Another well-known face of the riots, 'QAnon shaman' Jake Angeli (the man in the Indian headdress), has also backtracked on his apologies. While he said at his trial that he was "really, really remorseful," he now wants to retract his own conviction.

So far, more than 1,100 people have been charged with their role in the riots. More than six hundred of them have now been convicted and sentenced. Donald Trump has already announced that he will amnesty anyone involved in ‘January 6’ if he wins the upcoming presidential election.