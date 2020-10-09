England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan believes that if a team moves towards achieving greatness, there are players without the ‘captaincy’ that play an important role. Morgan is one of the key players of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team led by Dinesh Karthik. They feel that such management has done well in the first three weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Morgan said in a special interview, ‘There are many senior players who lead our team. But they do not have this honor. ‘ When asked whether, as a successful international captain, does he voluntarily give suggestions to his captain (Dinesh Karthik) or wait for help?

He said, ‘I think it is working really well so far. I believe DK (Karthik) and Brendon McCullum lead the team very well. ‘ “It is also an important role inside the team because when the captain, coach and vice-captain, other than senior players take the lead or decision, it sends a clear message to the rest of the team,” he said.

KKR’s team is fourth in the table with six points. Morgan of Ireland has established himself as one of the most respected captains. He is the captain of the world winning team which has the highest diversity as a culture. He is delighted that the IPL dressing room brings together players from different backgrounds, different languages, creating wonderful memories.

He said, “I think the game is always transient but when you are playing, the language you speak is always with you.” He said, “It is interesting to see people in the dressing room talking about cricket in different languages ​​and people who are not aware of that language also understand the fraction of the conversation.”

Like many others, Morgan, 34, also agreed that the development of franchise cricket played a key role in bringing together players from different fields. He said, “The development of franchise cricket has brought different cultures and different languages ​​together, which makes it easier to mix.”

He said that the demand for England players in this format has increased now as compared to 7-8 earlier. He said, ‘I have not played IPL for many seasons and I believe that more players are coming for it now than 7-8 years ago. Many players representing England are in high demand. Jose Butler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have the chance to be the most useful players. ‘