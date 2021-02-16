The leaders of the G5 Sahel countries ended their seventh summit Monday evening in the Chadian capital N’Djamena, calling on the international community, international bodies and rich countries to expedite the write-off of the debts of the Sahel countries in order to help them meet the great challenges they face due to the growing terrorism, poverty and lack of financial resources for the development of the coast.

“We stress the importance of canceling the group’s debts in order to move forward in implementing its priority investment program, as an embodiment of the security and development approach that our group has adopted since its inception,” Chadian President Idriss Dubai Itno said in a speech that concluded the summit.

President Idris Dubai said that this meeting “resulted in more solidarity and mutual trust between the leaders of the five countries and their peoples.”

He stressed that this is “not only at the coastal strip level, but also at the level of the African Union, which strives to promote peace, unity and coexistence in this geographical area.”

He said that the Chadian presidency of the Group of Sahel countries will continue to implement the roadmap announced at the French “Bo” summit.