Leaders of the rebellion in Niger declared their readiness for a peaceful settlement of the situation

The leaders of the rebellion in Niger have declared their readiness to solve the situation with the states of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) that have condemned their actions and are planning military intervention through diplomacy. The agency reports Reuters.

According to Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, who led the Nigerian delegation, the group’s meeting with junta leader General Abdurakhaman Chiani lasted several hours. Chiani emphasized the historical ties between Niger and Nigeria during the conversation.

Earlier, on August 13, it became known that the union of trade unions of workers in Niger demanded that ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) immediately lift tough sanctions against the country. In addition, the leadership of the trade union center supported the military, who came to power in Niger and liberated the people “from the dictates of France, which is trying to maintain control over the African peoples.”

The coup in Niger took place on 26 July. Then the presidential guard captured and overthrew the head of the country, Mohamed Bazum.