Approval of tax reform was cited as “historic”; programs such as Minhas Casa, Minha Vida were seen positively

In the last session of the year of the Chamber of Deputies, held on Thursday (Dec 21, 2023), leaders of the government and opposition benches took stock of the Legislative Year.

Leader of the PT-PCdoB-PV federation, the deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR) considered the approval of the tax reform historic. His assessment of the legislative year was positive: “It’s no small feat what we did in the National Congress, what our political action provided to the country”he said.

“Since last year, with the approval of the Transition PECwhich is ensuring the resumption of economic growth, Brazil is once again one of the largest economies in the world”he assessed.

“Since the Transition PEC, which destroyed the infamous spending ceiling and which today allows Brazil to increase investments in education, health and the social area, the country is, once again, breaking records: in employment, in the resumption of the readjustment of the salary, appreciation of our companies on the Stock Exchange, reduction of inflation”listed Zeca Dirceu.

Approved projects

Deputy leader of the PT, the deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP) listed some approved projects that, in his view, represent the reconstruction of public policies revoked in the previous government, such as the proposal for the Minha Casa Minha Vida Program and the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

“We also approved the More Doctors, which was also extinguished by the previous government. Bolsa Família was completely reorganized, guaranteeing, for example, a supplement for families with children up to 6 years of age”he added.

Furthermore, Santana cited the approval of the Income Tax exemption for those earning up to 2 minimum wages, which Unroll Programencouraging people to settle their debts, and the reorganization of ministries. “The government returned to having important ministries that had been abolished in the previous government, such as the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Women and the Ministry of Racial Equality”listed.

Limits

The leader of the PL, deputy Altineu Cortes (PL-RJ), lamented the heated tempers and lack of balance during the legislative year. “Next year, we will seek to have the greatest balance possible. We regret the events that happened this year here”he stated.

Côrtes emphasized that everyone can differ in opinion, but cannot exceed limits. “Everyone has the right to exercise their mandate, to have differing opinions, but we cannot exceed a certain limit. That's what makes politics beautiful. That’s what the PL will try to do.”

Productive inspection

Deputy leader of the PL, the deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF), 1st woman president of the Financial Inspection and Control Commission, highlighted the commission's productivity.

“I want to thank my committee colleagues for the excellent working environment we have created this year and for having one of the most productive Supervisory Committees in recent years”celebrated. “We listened to more than 12 ministers, we inquired, we questioned, we demanded explanations, we demanded data, we worked together with the Federal Audit Court”he highlighted.

With information from Chamber Agency.