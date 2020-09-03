Members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky were again arrested on Thursday, September 3. This was reported by Interfax-West.

Olga Kovalkova was detained after she left the isolation ward after serving 10 days in custody. She was sentenced to 15 more days of arrest under the article “Violation of the procedure for organizing or holding mass events.” Dylevsky also received 15 days.

Kovalkova is a confidant of the former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Dylevsky is the leader of the strike committee of the Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ). They were detained on 24 August and sentenced to 10 days each on charges of organizing an unauthorized rally and calling for strikes.

In Belarus, mass protests have continued for almost a month due to the official results of the presidential elections on August 9, according to which Lukashenka won 80 percent of the vote. Tihanovskaya is located in Lithuania. The Belarusian authorities opened a criminal case on the establishment of the Opposition Coordination Council under the article on seizing power.