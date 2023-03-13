EL PAÍS, the world’s leading Spanish-language media outlet, and light upa global non-profit foundation, have joined forces to create Leaders of Latin Americaan informative project that aims to shed light on women’s leadership in strengthening democracy in the region.

Through this alliance, conceived to be launched in March, EL PAÍS will improve its content in the region and expand the range of its special coverage, after the birth of América Futura, a project dedicated to information on sustainable development. In this case, the focus will be on the leadership of women in Latin America through a monthly interview with a leader of recognized prestige and whose trajectory makes visible the difficulties that women face. Opinion articles and analysis on gender inequality in the region will also be offered.

“The challenges that impact Latin American democracies are enormous and diverse. From different fronts, there are women promoting resistance and democratic transformation so that we achieve inclusive and fairer societies for all people. In doing so, they face risks and violence, while promoting great changes. With this project, we want to shed light on their achievements and the obstacles they face”, says Gabriela Hadid, Director of Luminate for Latin America. “For EL PAÍS, coverage of the inequality suffered by women in Latin America is a fundamental axis of its project in America. It is not just about denouncing these injustices, but also about giving visibility to the efforts to put an end to them,” says the Americas director of EL PAÍS, Jan Martínez Ahrens.

Luminate is a global foundation that works to ensure that all people – particularly those who have been underrepresented – have the information, rights and power to influence decisions that impact society. In Latin America It is present in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Her work is focused on the greater participation and representation of women, LGBTQIA + people, Afro-descendants and youth in decision-making spaces; the protection of journalists and activists; the strengthening of independent journalism and the fight against misinformation and hate speech in public debate.

“A legitimate democracy must be an inclusive democracy. And that will only be possible when the civic and political spaces are accessible to all people, and when we have a public debate defined by quality information, diversity, plurality and respect”, explains Felipe Estefan, vice president of Luminate.

The space, run with absolute autonomy by the editorial staff of EL PAÍS, will also have the global network of collaborators of the newspaper, as well as its technological support. The content, which will be offered to the audience in multiple formats, from text to video, will be given openly and will follow the criteria set out in the Book of style of the country.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.