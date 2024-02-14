The Future Government Leaders in the Arab World Program celebrated the first batch of young Arab government leaders, the graduation of which was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” with the launch of the activities of the World Government Summit 2024..

The first batch of graduates includes 40 young Arab government leaders within the program that was launched last year in partnership between the government of the UAE and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development in the League of Arab States. The program was implemented in cooperation with the Government Knowledge Exchange Program and the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, and aims to build… An Arab leadership generation empowered with tomorrow's skills required by future governments. Graduates of the program received more than 100 hours of training, workshops, 25 strategic sessions, and field visits to 40 institutions in the UAE..

Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice President of the World Government Summit, confirmed that the graduation of the first batch of the program reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and his keenness to develop Arab administrative capabilities. necessary for leadership in a changing world, with specific programs that focus on empowering the new generation of young Arab government leaders with future skills and readiness capabilities, and seizing opportunities in light of emerging global trends and changes..

Her Excellency added: “The Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World focuses on investing in people and developing young competencies who possess advanced skills that future governments need to proactively deal with transformations, accelerate achievement, and lead digital transformation in order to serve Arab societies and create a positive impact.”

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Nasser Al-Hattlan Al-Qahtani, Director General of the Arab Administrative Development Organization, said that the program “will have a pivotal role in supporting and developing the strategic capabilities of young Arab government leaders who are able to deal with the changes of the times, enhance productivity and accelerate government performance using acquired skills.”

In turn, His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, said, “The program comes within the framework of government knowledge exchange and a translation of the directives of the wise leadership on the importance of preparing potential Arab leaders with the skills and capabilities of the future, which contributes to enhancing development, readiness, and competitiveness in the Arab government administration system.”

His Excellency Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, said that the “Future Government Leaders” program aims to hone the capabilities of ambitious Arab leaders, and helps them understand and analyze rapid global changes and their complex effects on the government arena. The program also encourages them to adopt a proactive approach in Planning and strategic thinking.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government, said: “We look forward to radical transformations in government policies, and a bright future for the Arab world, created by these leaders who are proficient in their tools and knowledge references. We are confident that true leadership does not arise from nothing, but rather “It is shaped and refined through rich experiences and deep knowledge.”

Members of the first batch of the Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World shared their experiences during live meetings and sessions, where they reviewed the new strategic skills and methods in management and thinking that they acquired during the program and their field trips to institutions in the UAE..

The program, which is offered in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government and the Government Knowledge Exchange Programme, focused on five main axes, including developing leadership skills to keep pace with accelerating global transformations, harnessing future design tools, anticipating global trends with the opportunities they bring to the new economy, and developing and leading transformation strategies. Digital and advanced technology, and employing government accelerators to double achievement.

More than 100 hours of training

Graduates of the program received more than 100 hours of training, workshops, 25 strategic sessions, and field visits to 40 institutions in the UAE, during which they learned about the experiences of government administration, the development of qualitative strategies, national policies, and proactive legislation that contributed to achieving the highest levels of efficiency, productivity, readiness for the future, and the development goals of the UAE in Various vital sectors.

Government leaders

The strategic sessions were chaired by a group of His Excellency ministers and most prominent leaders from the UAE government, including His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, His Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State. For artificial intelligence, the digital economy and remote work applications; And a group of government leaders, most notably His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, His Excellency Abdullah Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, His Excellency Hoda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy Affairs, and His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council. For the Emirate of Dubai, and His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development. His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

The program also included field visits to governmental and semi-governmental institutions and national companies, including the Department of Community Development in the Abu Dhabi Government, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Finance, the Roads and Transport Authority in the Dubai Government, and the Dubai Future Foundation, including the Museum of the Future and Dubai Future Laboratories. The tours also included a range of experiences at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, government accelerators, the Youth Centre, Services Center 1, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre..

The graduates learned about the most important experiences in the education and economic sectors through field visits to the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, the American University of Sharjah, the New Media Academy, and the House of Wisdom, in addition to executive visits to national companies, including the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” and “Masdar.” Bee'ah Group, Shams Energy, and DP World.