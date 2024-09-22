Leaders of the US, India, Japan and Australia have called for more countries to be included in the UN Security Council

US President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Fumio Kishida of Japan and Anthony Albanese of Australia have called for reform of the UN Security Council (SC) with the inclusion of new permanent members from Africa, Asia and Latin America. This is stated in a document following the QUAD meeting, reports RIA Novosti.

The leaders of the four countries declared their intention to reform the UN Security Council and acknowledged “the need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, effective, democratic and accountable.”

World leaders stressed the need to grant permanent membership to new countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean on a reformed Security Council.

Earlier, the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia called for the need to establish long-term peace in Ukraine. However, the statement did not mention Russia.