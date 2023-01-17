Cairo (Al Ittihad)

The leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine stressed the necessity of preserving the legitimate Palestinian rights and the continuation of their joint efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the initiative Arabic peace.

This came in the final statement issued after a summit that brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Cairo yesterday.

The leaders stressed the need for the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights and join efforts to find a real political horizon that would re-launch serious and effective negotiations to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, warning of the danger of the continued absence of a political horizon and its repercussions on security and stability.