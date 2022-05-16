For the third day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, continued to accept the condolences of the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, and the heads of their delegations, on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

His Highness accepted condolences at the Mushrif Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, from Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sultan Abdullah bin Sultan Ahmed Shah, King of Malaysia, David Hurley, Governor General of Australia, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Ghazali Osmani, President of the United Republic of the Comoros, and Roman Golovichenkoman. Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Amary Akira, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shang Ji-wen, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea, Ruslan Kazakbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Abaker Manani, Minister of State of Chad, Adam Bakoro Zakari, Representative of the President of the Republic of Benin And its ambassador to Riyadh.

The leaders of the countries and their delegations offered their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and the honorable family of the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the Emirates, for the deceased of the great nation, recalling his good deeds and his wisdom that was embodied in the policy of the UAE, of wisdom and moderation. Constructive cooperation, a call for peace and peace, and persistent efforts to consolidate security and stability for the peoples of the region and the world, following the path of his founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, since the establishment of the state.

And, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condolences are accepted: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs The presidency, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Foundation The Supreme Council for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and a number of sheikhs.

He also congratulated the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of assuming the leadership of the UAE, wishing him success in carrying this trust and leading the country towards a new stage, magnifying its prosperity, gains and achievements for the good of the people of the UAE and the world.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses and Excellencies for their sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people in their loss. His Highness also extended his thanks and appreciation for the congratulations and wishes expressed on his election as President of the State, wishing everyone good health and wellness, and their brotherly and friendly peoples further progress, prosperity and continued blessings of security, safety and stability.



