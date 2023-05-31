Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

5/30/2023 – 7:26 PM

Share



Boric, from the left, says that the violation of human rights in Venezuela is not a “narrative construction”, as the Brazilian president indicated. Lacalle Pau, from the right, says that the worst thing is to “cover the sun with a sieve”. The presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, criticized this Tuesday (5/30) the defense of the regime made by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the day before, after the Brazilian had met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Boric, on the left, and Lacalle Pou, on the right, came to Brasília for a summit of South American heads of state convened by Brazil, which brought together the leaders of 11 countries in the region.

On Monday, before the summit, Lula had a bilateral meeting with Maduro – who had not set foot in Brazil for almost eight years – and then made a defense of the Venezuelan regime, in which he relativized the deterioration of democracy that occurred during the Maduro and Hugo governments. Chávez, saying that this would be a “narrative construction”.

For many experts and organizations dedicated to the study and promotion of democracy, Venezuela is currently an electoral autocracy.

“You know the narrative that was built against Venezuela. From anti-democracy, from authoritarianism. So I think it’s up to Venezuela to show its narrative so that it can effectively change people’s minds. (..) You need to build your narrative. I think that, for everything we talked about, your narrative will be infinitely better than the narrative they have been telling against you”, said Lula.

Boric: “Human rights must be respected everywhere”

The Chilean president had already stood out among left-wing leaders in the region when he denounced, in November 2022, human rights violations and political arrests that took place in Nicaragua’s left-wing authoritarian regime, commanded by Daniel Ortega. In February of this year, Boric went further and classified Ortega as a dictator.

This Tuesday, in Brasilia, Boric also criticized human rights violations in Venezuela, which contributed to a large migratory flow of Venezuelans to other countries, many of which to Chile, and pointed out his disagreement with Lula over the Maduro regime. .

“We are happy that Venezuela has returned to multilateral bodies, because we believe that these spaces are where problems are resolved. And not with statements where we only attack each other. This, however, cannot mean sweeping it under the rug or turning a blind eye to issues that, for us, are matters of important principle,” Boric said.

The Chilean leader said that human rights violations in Venezuela were not a “narrative construct” but something he had witnessed with his own eyes.

“There I respectfully expressed that I had a discrepancy with what President Lula said yesterday. In the sense that the situation of human rights in Venezuela was a narrative construction. It’s not a narrative construction, it’s a reality, it’s serious, and I had the opportunity to see it in the eyes and in the pain of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who live in our country today. And that also require a firm and clear position that human rights must be respected always and everywhere, regardless of the political color of the ruler in turn”, said Boric.

Lacalle Pau: the worst thing is “to cover the sun with a sieve”

Lacalle Pau, who by winning the 2020 elections in Uruguay put an end to 15 years of leftist hegemony in the country, said this Tuesday, without mentioning Lula’s name, that he was “surprised when it was said that what happens in Venezuela It’s a narrative.”

The Uruguayan highlighted that there are several mediation initiatives “for democracy to be full in Venezuela”, and that the worst thing to do would be to ignore the violation of human rights in the country.

“Everyone already knows what we think about Venezuela and the government of Venezuela. Now, if there are so many groups in the world that are trying to mediate the return of full democracy in Venezuela, so that human rights are respected, so that there are no political prisoners, the worst thing we can do is cover the sun with a sieve. We’re going to name it and we’re going to help,” said Lacalle Pau, from the traditional, center-right National Party.

In January, during a summit of Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) in Buenos Aires, Lacalle Pou had already said that “it is not necessary to be leftist to defend democracy”, in an indirect criticism of previous speeches by Lula that of Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

bl (ots)























