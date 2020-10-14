Highlights: Leaders of farmer organizations wanted to discuss with the central government the reforms in the new agricultural laws.

He reached the Ministry of Agriculture at the request of the Government where he had a meeting with the Secretary of Agriculture.

Leaders of 29 farmer organizations involved in meeting got into dispute with Agriculture Secretary

new Delhi

Leaders of 29 farmers associations who went to meet the Union Agriculture Secretary walked out of the meeting. He came out and expressed anger and tore off copies of recent agricultural laws outside Krishi Bhavan. These leaders of different farmer organizations were meeting with the Secretary of Agriculture to discuss new agricultural laws, but they left the meeting in the middle. He says that the Agriculture Minister or any other minister did not attend this meeting, due to which it was no longer important.

Allegations of cheating on the central government

Leaders of farmer organizations involved in the meeting accused the central government of cheating through this meeting. He said that the meeting was called only for show and no one was ready to listen to our demands. He alleged that instead of listening to the demands of the farmers, the Agriculture Secretary started teaching us a lesson. He decided that now he will meet in Chandigarh on Thursday in which the roadmap for the plan will be prepared.

Farmer leader in a meeting with the Secretary of Agriculture.

Not satisfied with the conversation: farmer leader

A farmer leader reiterated his demand for withdrawal of agricultural laws, saying, “We were not satisfied with this conversation, so we left.” We want these black laws to be withdrawn. The secretary said that he will put forward our demands. Another leader said, ‘We left because not a single minister had come to the meeting. We demand that these laws be withdrawn. ‘

Opposition of farmer leaders outside Krishi Bhavan.

‘Now Delhi will never come’

During the meeting, there was an agreement between the Agriculture Secretary and the farmer leaders. Angry farmer leaders said that now they will never come to Delhi for a meeting on this issue. He said, ‘If the government wants to meet us then the Agriculture Minister will have to come to Punjab. Now we will not come to Delhi to listen to the threats of the babus under any circumstances. ‘ Farmer leaders also accused the BJP of threatening them. He said, ‘We have been threatened by the BJP that if any BJP representative in Punjab is child-hooded, there will be farmer organizations responsible for this.’

I was not satisfied with this conversation, so left. We want these black laws to be withdrawn. The secretary said that he will put forward our demands. A farmer leader walked out of the meeting

Farmers’ allegations and claims of the Center

Keep in mind that in the last monsoon session, the central government had passed three new agricultural bills from both houses of parliament. Later these bills became law with the signature of the President. Farmers’ organizations allege that the Central Government has opened the back door for the elimination of agricultural mandis by giving permission to sell agricultural products in the open market even under the new agricultural law. Farmers are also fearing that the government will also gradually eliminate the minimum support price (MSP) system available on various crops. However, the government claims that the new law will increase the market for agricultural products and farmers will be able to sell their produce anywhere, free from middlemen. The government says that this will increase the income of the farmers rapidly, while the middlemen will be eliminated.