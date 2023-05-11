Senators raise the possibility of the Planalto devising a new strategy to avoid another defeat

Senate leaders raised this Thursday (May 11, 2023) the possibility of the government withdrawing the president’s decrees Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) dealing with sanitation to avoid a new defeat in Congress.

O Power360 found that the political effort of the Planalto Palace has been recognized by the majority of senators, but there is still criticism of extrapolations by the Executive regarding the capacity for regulation in the texts initially edited by the president.

How it would work:

the government would withdraw Lula’s decrees;

with that, the PDLs (projects of legislative decrees) approved in the Chamber would lose their validity;

the government would issue a new decree without the extrapolations indicated by congressmen;

the government, finally, would send a MP (provisional measure) or a PL (law project) with the divergent points for Congress to analyze whether to maintain them or not.

The possibility of withdrawing Lula’s decrees was raised at the Senate leaders’ meeting. Independents and oppositionists affirmed that the vote in favor of the PDLs would not be a form of criticism and revanchism to the political articulation as the Chamber did, but a way of defending the competences of the Legislative.

Government leaders, however, have yet to decide whether to accept these suggestions. It would be a significant retreat from the Planalto Palace.

For now, the Executive still considers that there is room for victory in the Senate plenary. It tries to gain time with meetings between ministers and leaders.

Next week, possibly on Wednesday (May 17), the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, will go to the Infrastructure Commission to clarify doubts and clarify the decrees.

Until then, Lula’s allies will continue to articulate in favor of the decrees and against the PDL approved by the Chamber.