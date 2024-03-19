Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 13:07

The year 2023 was the hottest on record, in addition to being accompanied by records of ocean heat, rising sea levels, loss of sea ice in Antarctica and retreat of glaciers, confirmed the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in a report released this Tuesday, 19.

The document will serve as a reference for the Copenhagen climate ministerial meeting, which will be held from March 21 to 22, and which will be attended by leaders focused on climate issues and ministers from around the world. Strengthening countries' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) before the February 2025 deadline will be high on the agenda, as will reaching an ambitious funding agreement at COP29 to turn national plans into action, says the WMO. The NDCs are the goals and commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that each country defined for itself based on the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015.

The WMO report confirmed that the global average near-surface temperature was 1.45 degrees Celsius (with a margin of uncertainty of ? 0.12ºC) above the baseline reference for the pre-industrial period. The Paris Agreement's main objective is not to allow the planet to warm beyond 1.5ºC by the end of the 21st century.

“We have never been so close – albeit temporarily at this moment – ​​to the 1.5ºC lower limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “The WMO community is raising red alert for the world.”

Weather and climate extremes may not be the main cause, but they are aggravating factors of food insecurity, according to the report. Citing data from the World Food Programme, the document highlighted that the number of people suffering from acute food insecurity around the world has more than doubled, rising from 149 million before the Covid-19 pandemic to 333 million people in 2023.