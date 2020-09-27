Some world leaders warned at the United Nations annual meeting this week that climate change will kill if Kovid-19 does not kill us. Siberia recorded the highest temperature this year and a large part of the glacier broke into the sea in Greenland and Canada. In such a situation, various countries are well aware that there is no vaccine for climate change.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainamarama, referring to the wildfires in America, said, “We are seeing a pattern of environmental destruction.” He said that a large piece of glacier in Greenland that broke and got into the sea was larger than the size of many insular countries.

The United Nations Global Climate Conference has been postponed until the end of 2021 in the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic. A coalition of small island nations and a group of Least Developed Countries said, “If the world continues with its current pattern, many member countries will not appear in the United Nations in the next 75 years.”

There has not been a single case of Korana virus infection in the Pacific Ocean island island of Palau, but its president Tommy E. Ramangesau Jr. warned that rising sea levels would submerge his country. Tuvalu has become infection free but this island nation is now recovering from two cyclonic storms. The highest place in Tuvalu is just a few meters above sea level.