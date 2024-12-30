Jimmy Carter, former president of the United States, died this Sunday at the age of 100 after cancer and other serious ailments that he had suffered for a long time and for which A year ago he had decided not to be treated anymore. His death also occurred after spending several months in palliative care.

The Democrat, who had become the longest-serving American president, He held the most important position in the world between 1977 and 1981. In his memory, a large number of international leaders have highlighted this Monday their commitment to peace and democracy in the world. Among them, one of the most prominent has been the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has assured that he will always remember the role of the former president. in the Camp David negotiations by which Egypt and Israel signed peace in the late 1970s.

“We will always remember President Carter’s role in the creation of the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty,” he says in a message published on his social networks in which Netanyahu emphasizes that this treaty “offers hope for future generations.”

Egypt, for its part, has also remembered Carter in the words of its president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who has highlighted his outstanding role in achieving that peace. “It was a symbol of humanitarian efforts and diplomacysince his deep faith in peace and justice inspired many people and institutions around the world to follow in his footsteps,” he expressed.

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted the late former president as a “key promoter” in the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States in 1979. Likewise, he has praised his “significant contributions to the development of bilateral relations and to the promotion of friendly exchanges”.

“Promoter of peace and democracy”

The president of the European Commission, Úrsula von Der Leyen, has praised his “moral leadership” and has expressed her hope that it will endure for the future. his “noble legacy as a promoter of peace and democracy.” French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, has sent his condolences to the family and the American people and has praised Carter’s lifelong defense of “the rights of the most vulnerable people”, also acting “for peace.”

Pedro Sánchez has spoken along the same lines, who has asserted that the former president will always be remembered “for his defense of democracies and his dedication to peace.” This was stated through a message on the social network X, where he expressed his “most sincere condolences to the family” and highlighted that Carter “has been one of the leaders most committed to justice and human rights.”

Similarly, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has stressed that he joins his “American friends” in their mourning for the loss of a “committed fighter for democracy.” Furthermore, he stated that “the world has lost a great mediator for peace in the Middle East and for human rights.” On the part of Italy, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has defined Carter as “a figure capable of sincerely identifying with the most authentic values ​​of American democracy.”

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister, has highlighted the former president’s commitment to justice and human rights in his country and abroad, as has King Charles III, who has praised his “dedication and humility.” In addition, he said he remembers with “great affection” the former president’s visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

Pope Francis, on the other hand, has joined in the condolences, recalling Carter’s “firm commitment” to “of reconciliation and peace between peoples”, as well as his fight for “the well-being of those most in need”, motivated by a “deep Christian faith.”

All these words join those that have also been spoken by the leaders of the United States themselves, including the current president Joe Biden, who praised the “decency” of the deceased, former president Barack Obama, who has highlighted that Carter taught “what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice and service,” or President-elect Donald Trump, who has asserted that during his term “he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans.”