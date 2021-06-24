The leaders of 16 European countries have asked in a

joint declaration disclosed this Thursday that the “fundamental rights” of the LGTB community are respected, after the approval of a controversial law in Hungary. “We must continue to fight against discrimination towards the LGBTI community (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex), reaffirming our defense of fundamental rights.

Respect and tolerance They are at the center of the European project, ”stated the political leaders. The statement includes

the signature of Pedro Sánchez, and was released hours before the start of a European summit in Brussels.

The text

does not explicitly mention Hungary, but it refers to “threats to fundamental rights and in particular the principle of non-discrimination based on sexual orientation.” The adoption of a new legal regulation in Hungary that

prohibits the “promotion” of homosexuality to minors It caused a real scandal in the EU, after repeated complaints of harassment of the LGTB community in that country.

The controversy erupted with force at the continental level after

UEFA rejected a request to light a stadium in Munich with the colors of the rainbow before a soccer match between Germany and Hungary. Faced with that refusal,

the municipality of Munich decorated its public buildings with these colors (symbol of the LGTB community), in a gesture that was followed in various European capitals on Wednesday night.

The President of the European Commission,

Ursula von der Leyen, noted on Wednesday that such new Hungarian legislation is

“a shame”.