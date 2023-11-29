EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A group of Mexican women who rebuild with their hands the ecosystems that voracious urbanism has destroyed, a Venezuelan who gives access to health to tens of thousands of people in the midst of the deep crisis in his country, young people from Brazil and Chile who fight to defend the planet and promote social inclusion, an entrepreneur from the Colombian Pacific who refuses to allow tourism and poverty to be combined in the same sentence in her community or an Ecuadorian who has created a system that has prevented 10 million plastic bottles from reaching the ocean. Faced with the challenges of a world engulfed by wars, polarization and political, social and environmental crises, many stories remind us that, even in the darkest moments, people have the capacity to generate light. This is the case of the 21 leaders for the planet, a list of Latin Americans and Caribbeans who work from their communities to make this a better world.

The list, promoted by América Futura, the section of EL PAÍS on sustainable development, and CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, was selected by a committee of experts and prominent personalities in different fields, including the actor, producer and Mexican director Gael García Bernal; the former Minister of Culture of Colombia and president of the Corporation Visible Hands, Paula Moreno; the general director of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Manuel Otero; the manager of Climate Action and Positive Biodiversity of CAF, Alicia Montalvo; and the director of América Futura, Lorena Arroyo Valles.

In total there are 21 leaders committed to sustainable development in three areas: environmental protection, social inclusion and local economic development. These are their stories and projects:

Joaquín Gutiérrez – Guatemala Inty Grønneberg – Ecuador Julieta Martínez – Chile Trigidia Jiménez Franco – Bolivia Feliciano Reyna – Venezuela Cristina Latorre – Ecuador Rhonda Maingot – Trinidad and Tobago Dawanedü Emajenewa – Venezuela Mariana Costa Czech – Peru Ana María (Nita) Tortosa – Peru Crystal Diaz – Puerto Rico Josefina Klinger – Colombia