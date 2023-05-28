Erdogan received some congratulations even before the results were officially released, while the congratulations continued in the coming hours.

Algerian president

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated the Turkish president on his election for a new term.

A statement from the Algerian presidency on Facebook stated:

Your election for a new term at the head of the sister Republic of Turkey truly reflects the popular rally around your rational policy and its absolute support for your wise leadership in the path of sustainable development, and in overcoming major challenges internally, regionally and internationally.

I take this happy opportunity to praise the distinguished bilateral relations that exist between our two countries, and to express to you our strong will to work together for the continuous enhancement of coordination and consultation to advance bilateral relations to the highest levels, in a way that responds to the aspirations and aspirations of our two brotherly peoples.

Emir of Qatar

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, wrote a tweet on “Twitter” in which he congratulated Erdogan, saying: “My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory, and I wish you success in your new term, and that you achieve in it what the brotherly Turkish people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity, and for good relations.” Our two strong countries will continue to develop and grow.”

Somali president