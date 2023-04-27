Benches debate members for commission that will investigate extremist acts of January 8

Congressional blocs and party benches have already begun to define the members of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the acts of January 8th. The government has articulated, since last week, to have the majority of the group’s chairs and keep the presidency and rapporteurship. The request for the creation of the collegiate was read this Wednesday (April 26, 2023) in a session of Congress.

The division of the commission considers the size of the blocks and the benches. On Tuesday (25.Apr.2023), for “to fill” the PT group in the Senate, the government leader in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), changed party bloc.

The only representative of the Network in the House, the senator was previously part of the largest block with the MDB, but changed to the aggregation with PT, PSB and PSD. In a session of Congress, the movement was questioned by the opposition, which wants to have parity in the CPMI and avoid the almost total control of the president’s allies Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

With the change, the PL may lose a seat at the CPMI. “Senator Randolfe Rodrigues leaves one block and goes to another block, and that would mean, in a preliminary view of the Board of Directors, that the 3 vacancies to which our block would be entitled would be reduced to two, instead of 3”, said the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN).

After readjusting its discourse and starting to support the CPMI, the government has already aligned strategies and decided to create a technical group to gather data and information to provide allied members. The strategy was discussed at a meeting in Planalto with ministers and government leaders in Congress on Monday (April 24).

Governists seek to minimize the creation of the commission while articulating to have the majority of seats. However, the Planalto is surrounded by fears that Lula’s popularity will suffer, as during the CPMI of Mensalão, in 2005. The Executive hopes to have congressmen sympathetic to the government in the main positions of the collegiate.

Survey of Power360 showed that since 1977, 42 CPMIs have been installed in Congress. Another 27 weremaids” with the formal reading of requests in a session of Congress, but they did not get to start work.

The CPMI, according to the rules, does not have a deadline to be installed or for the leaders to indicate the members. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the collegiate may start work as early as next week, after the May 1st holiday. He declared that he will act for “pacify” the commission in cases ofriots”.

“Now it’s up to the leaders to make this appointment, to set the date. I believe that this week could be the week that any of these steps can be completed and the installation effectively starts next week, right after the May 1st holiday”said Pacheco in an interview with journalists.

division of chairs

The commission will be made up of 16 deputies and 16 senators and an equal number of alternates. The proportionality that must be followed has not yet been formalized by the Board of Congress, but party leaders have been debating since last week the division of vacancies in the collegiate. Once the proportionality is disclosed, the leaders receive a letter to formalize the nominations.

“This composition is published, then the leaders are officiated in order to be able to indicate the members in proportion to the vacancies of each block, of each party, and then the installation itself takes place with the election of a president, and this president, in turn, time, chooses a rapporteur, and the work of the CPMI begins”, said Pacheco.

Under Congressional rules, the rapporteurship and chairmanship of the commission must be alternated, a senator is in charge of the CPMI and a deputy is the rapporteur or vice versa.

On the part of the deputies, the mayor’s superblock, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), must have 5 members. the deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA) stated, in his profile on twitter, who will be appointed by his party as the holder. O Power360 found, however, that there is still no definition on the nominees of the block.

From the 2nd largest block in the House, which includes MDB, PSD, Republicans, Podemos and PSC, the federal deputy Rodrigo Gambale (Podemos-SP) must be one of the holders. The group must be entitled to 4 spots. The PL, in opposition to the government, may have 3 vacancies. In the Senate, the 2 largest blocks, each with 29 members, must have at least 6 seats in total.