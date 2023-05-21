Brazil Agencyi

05/20/2023 – 22:56

Leaders present at the G7 Summit visited this Saturday night (20) – already Sunday morning in Japan – the Peace Memorial, located in Hiroshima. It is there that the meeting is being held between the seven largest economies in the world – Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom – and eight invited nations, including Brazil.

The Peace Memorial was erected as a reminder of what happened on August 6, 1945, when an atomic bomb was dropped on the city by the United States. The episode took place during World War II, when Japanese and Americans fought on opposite sides. US President Joe Biden did not participate in the visit.

The leaders present at the ceremony posed for pictures with the Genbaku Summit in the background. It is the closest structure to the place where the bomb fell and still standing. Around the dome was built the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. In it, among other monuments, is the Cenotaph. It was there that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his peers posed for photos and laid flowers. In that place there is an inscription that says: “Rest in peace, for the mistake will never be repeated”.

“Visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, where we deposit flowers at the Cenotaph, a monument to the victims of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. May humanity never see another tragedy like this one”, said Lula in his account on a social network, right after.























