Indigenous leaders, civil society leaders and international NGOs denounced this Monday before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) the “humanitarian emergency” that is being experienced in Putumayo as a consequence of the territorial dispute between illegal groups and the inaction of the state. when it comes to fulfilling the commitments agreed upon in the 2015 peace process.

According to the groups, six years after the signing of the pact, the situation in the department has worsened and the hope that it would reduce violence has faded.

“We are one of the departments hardest hit by the armed conflict. The hope of a peace agreement is fading. A vacuum was created that was occupied by other groups and the public force, who are fighting for control and that generates anxiety in the population, especially in the indigenous population. There are threats, selective assassinations, displacement. It reminds us of the worst times we have lived through,” said Sandro Piaguaje, Indigenous leader of the Siona People during the hearing convened by the IACHR.

Piaguaje also questioned that the state has continued to stigmatize them for trying to defend the Amazon.

According to the leader, the Government’s main priority is the protection of the interests of oil multinationals.

"The massacre is an example of how the peace agreement has not generated a change that guarantees non-repetition."

Rodolfo Pama, father of one of the victims of the Alto Remanso massacre on March 28, 2022, also testified at the hearing. Pama questioned the lack of progress in the process against the members of the public force allegedly involved.

“The massacre,” said Pama, “is an example of how the peace agreement has not generated a change that guarantees non-repetition.”

The leaders requested, among other things, that the National Protection Unit implement collective and individual protection measures.

Juliete de Riveros, from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, also appeared at the hearing, and she also raised the alarm about the situation in Putumayo.

According to de Riveros, during the first half of 2023 six of the 13 municipalities of Putumayo are among the 144 municipalities with the highest rates of violence in the entire country.



“From January 2023 to date, my office has documented the murder of 20 human rights defenders, four indigenous people, one Afro person and 14 peasants, and eight massacres in the department. In addition to the displacement and confinement of 687 people in in 2022 and 40 in the first half of 2023”.

Sandro Piaguaje, Indigenous leader of the Siona People and Rodolfo Pama, father of the victim of the Alto Remanso massacre. Photo: Sergio Gómez/EL TIEMPO

According to the UN representative, one of the main factors generating this violence is the presence and dispute over territory between the Carolina Ramírez Front of the FARC dissidents and the so-called border commandos.

Likewise, the increase in coca crops. According to the UN, in 2022, 77 percent of Net increase in coca crops in Colombia was concentrated in Putumayo.

“The disputes of armed groups negatively impact indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples and peasant communities. The territorial control strategy of these groups implies social control in the communities, which includes selective homicides of their leaders and authorities, violence sexual and gender-based, threats, child recruitment, identification of the population, restrictions on freedom of movement, imposition of schedules and control of information management in the communities, among others,” said Riveros.

The official made 5 recommendations to the State to improve the situation: redouble efforts to implement the peace agreements, use the new drug policy to sponsor a transition towards illicit economies and promote more opportunities for development that go hand in hand with a greater presence. of civil institutions, progress in access to and restitution of land in the PDET programs and in compliance with the 16 national sectoral plans.

Likewise, advance in the implementation of the new security, defense and citizen coexistence policy with the main objective that the public force provide protection to the communities that require it and that direct dialogue with indigenous and Afro authorities and organizations be reinforced. basis of the territory. Likewise, steps should be taken to combat impunity and promote access to justice for victims of human rights violations and abuses, particularly in the case of the Alto Remanso massacre.

The Colombian State was represented at the hearing by the Colombian ambassador to the OAS, Luis Ernesto Vargas, and by officials from the Ministry of Defense, the National Protection Unit and the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Vargas, Gustavo Petro’s government is aware of the structural challenge that drug trafficking poses for the country and that is why the efforts are being made to achieve Total Peace that involves all actors.

“Peace in Colombia is a daily construction. You know it well, it is about the daily effort to eradicate the violence and confrontation that has affected you so much. And although various forms of violence persist, the dialogues that are being carried out with We hope that the different groups and armed actors will be a fundamental tool to achieve the peace that we all long for,” said the official after reiterating the commitment to protect and guarantee the human rights of all its citizens.

Speaking to the father of the Alto Remanso victim, Vargas told him that during this government he could be certain that “there will be no bombings for the children or the peasants.”

In addition to the UN, the case of Putumayo was exposed by the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC), the Inter-Church Commission for Justice and Peace, the Association for Alternative Social Promotion Minga, Amazon Watch, the Center for Human Rights Robert F. Kennedy and the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA).

