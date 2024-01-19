with videoLeader Willem II has lost two points in the Kitchen Champion Division. The Tilburg team did not get further than a 1-1 draw against Jong Ajax at home. However, main competitor Roda JC did not benefit, leaving Willem II firmly in the lead.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
01-19-24, 10:18 PM
