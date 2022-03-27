The leader of Ukraine’s breakaway Lugansk region said on Sunday he could hold a referendum to decide whether the territory will become part of Russia, after Moscow sent troops into the territory.

“I believe that in the near future a referendum will be organized on the territory of the Republic, in which people will be able to (…) express their opinion on whether we should join the Russian Federation,” Russian news agencies reported, quoting the leader of the separatists. from Lugansk, Leonid Pasechnik.

“For some reason, I’m sure this will be the case,” he said.

Russia launched a military action in Ukraine in late February, claiming it was an act of defense in favor of pro-Russian rebel groups in the east, which have proclaimed themselves the “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Before the offensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of these two regions.

Much of these industrialized territories, which are mostly home to the Russian-speaking population, left Ukraine’s control when the conflict erupted in 2014. More than 14,000 people were killed.

That same year, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, then Ukrainian territory, after the overthrow of a leader close to Moscow. This change of status came after the organization of a referendum in this region of southern Ukraine.

