The leader of Ukraine’s breakaway Lugansk region said on Sunday he could hold a referendum to decide whether the territory becomes part of Russia after Moscow sent troops into that pro-Russian territory.

“I believe that in the near future a referendum will be organized on the territory of the Republic in which the people will be able to (…) express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation,” Russian agencies reported, citing the leader of the Lugansk separatists, Leonid Pasechnik.

“For some reason, I’m sure this will be the case,” he said.

Russia launched military action in Ukraine at the end of February, claiming it was an act of defense in favor of the pro-Russian rebel groups in the east, which self-proclaimed the “Republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Before the offensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of these two regions.

The announcement of a possible referendum drew mixed reactions among Russian lawmakers.

“I don’t think the time is right for this,” said Leonid Kalashnikov, a lawmaker who heads the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States relations commission in the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

“It is not necessary to be concerned with these issues when deciding your fate at the front,” he told state news agency TASS.

But according to Andrei Klishas, ​​head of the Upper House’s constitutional legislation committee, these two regions have every right to determine their own future.

“Russia has recognized the sovereignty of the people’s republics of Lugansk and Donetsk,” he told state news agency RIA Novosti.

“The authorities of these republics have the right to make any decision in accordance with their constitutions,” he added.

The Ukrainian government, for its part, criticized the proposal and Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko described it as part of ongoing Russian efforts to “undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“Any false referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity,” he said in written statements to AFP.

Much of these industrialized territories, which are mostly home to a Russian-speaking population, slipped out of Ukraine’s control when the conflict erupted in 2014, which left more than 14,000 dead.

In that same year, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, which was a Ukrainian territory, after the overthrow of a leader close to Moscow and this affiliation with Russia took place after the organization of a referendum in this region of southern Ukraine.

