Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, returned to the public scene in a video broadcast on channels linked to the paramilitary organization on Monday, marking his first appearance speaking in a video since the failed June mutiny against Kremlin officials.

In the video, Prigozhin hinted that the Wagner Group would continue to play an “active” role in the international arena, with a particular focus on Africa, while he asserted his ambition to make Russia a “dominant presence on all continents”.

“The Wagner Group makes Russia even greater on all continents and Africa even more free,” Prigozhin said in the video.

Although Prigozhin did not explicitly confirm its location, the landscape in the background resembles the African savannah, and he mentions the 50°C temperature, strongly hinting at its presence on the African continent.

The Wagner leader highlighted in the video that the group is committed to expanding “Russian influence and promoting freedom in Africa”, and made a call for “justice and happiness” for African peoples.

In the video, Prigozhin also described the Wagner Group as a “nightmare” for terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Al Qaeda, reinforcing its position as a force in the fight against global terrorism.

He also took the opportunity to emphasize the continuity of the group’s operations in Africa and Belarus, where he took refuge after the failure of the armed mutiny against the Kremlin.

The video comes after the Wagner Group revealed last month that it had stopped recruiting new fighters, declaring that it was no longer involved in the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin, however, assured that the group would remain at the “disposition of the Russian fatherland” and, when necessary, would return to Ukraine to carry out “entrusted tasks” and defend national interests.

The change of focus to Africa seems to be in line with the Wagner Group’s global expansion strategy, indicating a search for influence in new regions. Analysts also claim that the Wagner Group may be behind the coups d’état that took place in countries in the African Sahel region such as Burkina Faso, Mali and more recently Niger, a coup that was praised by Prigozhin.