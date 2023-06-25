Yevgeny Prigozhin to leave Russia after striking deal with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has left Russia for Belarus, where he is expected to remain after striking a deal with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The agreement with Lukashenko provoked the retreat of the mercenary forces that were heading for Moscow, the Russian capital. He gave the order in an audio shared on the group’s networks. Hours later, Prigozhin and his troops were seen leaving the city of Rostov.

Watch the video (41s):

After the agreement signed with Lukashenko, the government of russia informed that it will not prosecute Prigozhin in exchange for the mercenary leader leaving the country.

The Moscow representative said that the other members of the Wagner Group will not be persecuted as they take into account the efforts of the mercenary team, which served on the front lines during the war with Ukraine. He also reported that those who refused to take part in the rebellion will be able to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.

In his speech, Peskov declared that the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin “always respected achievements” of the Wagner group.

read more:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Wagner Group started on Friday (June 23) a rebellion against the government of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The mercenaries’ leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, declared war on the Russian military high command and accused Russian Defense Minister Serguei Choigu of having bombed a group’s camp that was stationed in the front of the war with Ukraine.

Immediately, the paramilitary group took control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, close to the border with Ukraine, and promised to march on Moscow to remove from power the government that it classified as “liar, corrupt and bureaucrat”.

A few hours later, President Vladimir Putin classified the maneuver as a “stab in the back” and promised severe punishment to the members of the Wagner Group. According to the Kremlin leader, the forces loyal to the country have already received the necessary orders to suppress the rebellion and said that decisive maneuvers will be carried out in the next few hours.

According to Prigozhin, the group has more than 25,000 soldiers.

In January 2023, the United States designated the Wagner group as a “transnational criminal organization”. The statement was given by John Kirby, coordinator of Strategic Communications at the National Security Council. According to him, about 50,000 mercenaries would be on the battlefield, with 10,000 contractors and 40,000 Russian prisoners.

Founded in 2014 by Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Utkin, the Wagner Group is the main mercenary company engaged in military operations aligned with Putin’s interests. The faction gained notoriety that same year when it aided Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. In 2015, Yevgeny Prigozhin became the leader of the organization.

The Russian Constitution prohibits mercenary groups from operating in the country, but there are loopholes in the legislation that allow these types of organizations to operate. Russian state-owned companies are allowed to have private armed security forces, which allows mercenaries to operate in a legal and organized manner.

In this way, the Wagner Group acts as Putin’s private army, which can expand its area of ​​operation to other continents without directly involving the country’s official Armed Forces. The paramilitaries have already operated in several nations in Africa, including Libya, Sudan, Mali and Madagascar. The group has also worked in Syria to help the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Putin.

In response to Putin’s statement, Prigozhin spoke about the group’s participation in the African continent and that they maintained contact with the Russian government to interfere in these countries. “When we fought in Africa, they didn’t say we needed Africa and then leave because they stole all the aid money”he declared.

Regarding the current confrontation with Ukraine, the Wagner Group stood out for fighting on the front lines of the main battles of the conflict. The mercenaries were the main Russian striking force in the city of Bakhmut, site of the bloodiest battle of the war.