According to the Public Prosecution Service, a fatal explosion in a test warehouse for explosive raids in Utrecht on September 5, 2020 was caused by the victim (29) himself, who made a major mistake. While testing an ATM, the man mistakenly grabbed a pizza shovel that was full of explosive substances, instead of a dummy that was normally used to practice explosive cracking.
Ard Schouten
