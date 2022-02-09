Leader of the “Surrender the pedophile!” Anna Levchenko told how to distinguish people who really suffered because of pedophiles from manipulators. She named the difference between these two groups of people in a conversation with Moslenta.

Levchenko noted that about 30 percent of appeals to the movement do not come from the victims and their relatives. “These are men and women, wives and husbands, trying to use the child in a showdown among themselves,” the activist shared. According to her, she learned to quickly calculate such people.

“Such manipulations are easily read simply by the way a person places accents,” said Levchenko. When a parent is sure that his child has been molested, he is horrified and can only talk about it. If the person who applied begins to divert the topic, then with a high degree of probability he is pretending. “A mother calls us accusing her husband of harassing children, but then she starts telling us that he drinks, doesn’t give money, and doesn’t do anything around the house, it becomes clear that this is not our profile at all,” the speaker gave an example.

Previously, a pedophile who attacked a girl in Moscow was identified thanks to CCTV cameras.