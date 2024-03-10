In a political scenario that is emerging with new contours in Portugal, the general secretary of the Socialist Party (PS), Pedro Nuno Santos, admitted defeat in the early legislative elections.

With the vote count reaching almost 99%, Santos recognized the victory of the Democratic Alliance (AD), led by Luís Montenegro, and pledged to lead a “constructive opposition”.

“Despite the tangential difference between us and the AD and without disrespecting the votes and voters of the electoral districts of our communities, everything indicates that the result will not allow the PS to be the party with the most votes”, declared Santos in his speech. He also emphasized the importance of an “internal party renewal” to “regain the trust” of Portuguese people unhappy with the last government led by the PS.

Meanwhile, André Ventura, leader of Chega, a conservative right-wing party, celebrated the significant growth of his party, which increased its number of seats in parliament and will be a key element for governability.

Ventura claimed for Chega the title of “big winner of election night” and called on the AD to negotiate for the rise of a right-wing government in Portugal.

“We still don't know how this night will be known in the history of Portugal, but there is one fact that we are already certain of: this is the night that bipartisanship ended in Portugal”, said Ventura in reference to the latest disputes between the PS and the PSD, party of Luís Montenegro.

“Only a leader of a very irresponsible party will let the PS govern when we have in our hands the possibility of creating a government of change,” he declared.

Elections in Portugal were called after the resignation of Prime Minister António Costa, amid a corruption investigation involving his office. The abstention rate in this election varied between 40.5% and 46.5%, the lowest since 2009, reflecting a significant engagement of the Portuguese electorate at this critical moment in national politics.

To date, the AD leads the legislative race with 28.67% and 74 deputies, followed by the PS with the same percentage and 75 deputies and in third, Chega, with 18% of the votes and 46 deputies.